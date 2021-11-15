  1. Politics
Azerbaijan offers condolences over earthquake in south Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on Monday offered condolences to Iran over Sunday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Hormozgan province.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan published a message of condolences on Twitter over the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the southern provinces of Iran yesterday afternoon.

An image of the Azeri foreign ministry's message is as follows:

Condolence message from Azerbaijan to Iran

Two people lost their lives and at least 99 were injured in the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran on Sunday afternoon. The quake was also felt in Persian Gulf littoral states such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

