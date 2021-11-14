Raeisi orders officials to assist people in quake-hit south

Iranian President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, in a cabinet meeting and after being informed of the powerful earthquake in some southern provinces of the country, asked all the responsible bodies of Hormozgan province, as well as the neighboring provinces and the relevant ministries, to deal with the situation as soon as possible with prioritizing rescue and relief efforts to the people of the area.

The president also asked his First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber to be present at the scene of the earthquake as soon as possible to closely monitor the issues and problems caused by the quake so that people feel safe and secure and ensure that relief assistance is provided in a timely and good manner.

Two strong earthquakes measuring 6.3 and 6.4 struck the southern Iranian provinces with Fin District in Bandar Abbas County in Hormozgan Province as the epicenter on Sunday afternoon.

The quake struck at 3:37 PM Tehran local time in a depth of 15 km. According to the latest reports from the area, one person has been announced dead while at least 27 people have been injured. The injured are reported to have been admitted to hospitals as they have sustained serious injuries.

