Landslide in Tange Zagh Tunnel in southern Iran after quake

BANDAR ABBAS, Nov. 15 (MNA) – Following the two powerful earthquakes of above 6-magnitude Richter-Scale in Bandar Abbas County, Hormozgan province on Sunday, a landslide and massive rockes have blocked the way of Tang-e-Zagh Tunnel.

Currently, the road is being cleaned away and traffic is running normally in one lane in cooperation with Tange Zagh Company.

Two strong earthquakes measuring 6.3 and 6.4 struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan near the port city of Bandar Abbas on Sunday. According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the first earthquake occurred at 15:36 p.m. local time on Sunday at a depth of 18 kilometers.