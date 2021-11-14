Two strong quakes jolt southern Iran (+VIDEOS)

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the first earthquake occurred at 15:36 p.m. local time on Sunday at a depth of 18 kilometers.

The second one occurred at 15:37 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicentre of the quakes was located at 56.03 degrees longitude and 27.71degrees latitude.

In Bandar Abbas (pop. 352,200) located 60 km from the epicenter, Qeshm (pop. 25,000) 84 km away, and Minab (pop. 70,800) 123 km away, the quakes have been felt as light shaking.

The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in the Hormozgan province, a local official told.

According to reports, rescue teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit areas.





The quakes were felt in Kerman and Fars provinces, both located in the north of Hormozgan province.

There were no immediate reports of severe damage. However, one person has been confirmed killed following the quake in Bandar Abbas.

According to some reports, tremors were felt in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, too.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/5351342