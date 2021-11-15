Magnitude 5 aftershock strikes Hozmozgan province

The strongest aftershock was recorded at 17: 06 Tehran local time at a depth of 13 km.

More than 2o strong aftershocks have been recorded since yesterday after two powerful 6.4 earthquakes struck Fin District in Bandar Abbas County in southern Hormozgan Province on Sunday afternoon.

The governor of Bandar Abbas told Iranian media that families in the province spend last night out for fear of more quakes.

Two people lost their lives and at least 104 were injured after the quakes yesterday, the latest figures said. More than 3,000 buildings were damaged, while the officials such as Vice-President Mokhber are monitoring the relief efforts in the quake-hit areas.

According to the director-general of Crisis Management, the aftershock today damaged buildings in the area and caused landslides blocking some roads.

KI