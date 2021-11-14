Iranian cartoonist wins award at Belgian cartoon contest

The Iranian cartoonist, teacher, designer, and painter, Hamid Soufi managed to win the first prize "De Tinnen Pot" at the international cartoon competition of 'Olense Kartoenale' in Belgium.

This is the second time in a row that this Iranian cartoonist wins the first prize in this competition.

The 31st edition of this contest was held online due to the COVID-19 but it hosted the winners in person.

It is worth mentioning that 'Olense Kartoenale' is one of the most prestigious cartoon festivals in the world.

