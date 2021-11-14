  1. Culture
Nov 14, 2021, 11:40 AM

Iranian cartoonist wins award at Belgian cartoon contest

Iranian cartoonist wins award at Belgian cartoon contest

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian cartoonist Hamid Soufi won the first prize "De Tinnen Pot" at the international cartoon competition of 'Olense Kartoenale' in Belgium.

The Iranian cartoonist, teacher, designer, and painter, Hamid Soufi managed to win the first prize "De Tinnen Pot" at the international cartoon competition of 'Olense Kartoenale' in Belgium.

This is the second time in a row that this Iranian cartoonist wins the first prize in this competition.

The 31st edition of this contest was held online due to the COVID-19 but it hosted the winners in person.

It is worth mentioning that 'Olense Kartoenale' is one of the most prestigious cartoon festivals in the world.

RHM/5350207

News Code 180680
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180680/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News