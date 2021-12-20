  1. Culture
Dec 20, 2021, 1:45 PM

Iranian sisters win at world painting competitions

Iranian sisters win at world painting competitions

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Two Iranian sisters won the first award of the FAO’s Painting Competition as well as the second place in the international painting competition of Istanbul in Turkey.

Atrin Afshari-Tavana won the first award of the painting competition that has been organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for the third consecutive year.

Iranian sisters win at world painting competitions

Her sister, Anahita Afshari-Tavana, also managed to win the second award in the international painting competition of Istanbul in Turkey.

These two sisters are among the best child painters in the world who have managed to seize about 10 different international medals for Iran in the past 4 years.

JB/IRN84583499

News Code 181993
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181993/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News