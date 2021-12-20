Iranian sisters win at world painting competitions

Atrin Afshari-Tavana won the first award of the painting competition that has been organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for the third consecutive year.

Her sister, Anahita Afshari-Tavana, also managed to win the second award in the international painting competition of Istanbul in Turkey.

These two sisters are among the best child painters in the world who have managed to seize about 10 different international medals for Iran in the past 4 years.

