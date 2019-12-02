Iranian cartoonists win titles at Belgian festival

In the youth category, Kani Piryani from Iran ranked first. She stood at the first place in 'Olense Kartoenale' for the second consecutive year.

In adults category, Ali Ghanaat, Jamal Rahmati and Alieh Mazaheri ranked 1st to 3rd, respectively.

Artists from Belgium, Poland and Brazil received other rankings.

The event, themed ‘From bovine to handbag, from ox to leather pants, from cow to elegant shoe’, wrapped up today. Some 380 cartoonists from 52 countries from around the world participated in this round of the festival.

