Prominent cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh passes away at 79

Kambiz Derambakhsh passed away on Saturday afternoon in Atieh Hospital in Tehran after a short illness due to the infection of coronavirus.

Born in 1942 in Shiraz, Derambakhsh was a cartoonist and graphic artist. His works are included in the collections of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Iran, and the Cartoonmuseum Basel, Switzerland, as well as in the collections of museums in Bulgaria, Japan, Turkey, Poland, and Germany.

He was made a Chevalier of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2014.

His books include Siyah (Black Miniatures), a fusion of Persian miniature style and black humor, Olampic e Khande (Laughter Olympics), Samphony e Khotoot (A Symphony of Lines), and Agar DaVinci Mara Dide Bood (If Da Vinci Had Met Me).

ZZ/5345177