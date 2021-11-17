Iran photographer wins PSA Gold Medal at Chinese competition

Ahmad Khatiri received the PSA Gold Medal for his black and white photo named 'Girl Flies in Prayer', which depicts a little girl opening her arms like wings among a group of Muslims during congregational prayer.

Khatiri is a member of the International Federation of Photographic World (FIAP) and also a member of the Society of Iranian Photographers.

Khatiri has participated in numerous photography competitions around the globe and won prizes in some of them.

In 2009, he won the UAFB gold medal at the 7th edition of the Romania Bucovina Mileniul III International Salon of Photographic Art.

In 2017, he won the FIAP Gold Medal for his single photo “Prayer and Mourning for the Martyrdom of Their Fathers in War Zones” at the Through the Viewfinder, an international photo contest that was held in Kragujevac, Serbia.

The Fifth International Photo Salon Plovdiv in Bulgaria awarded him a PSA honorable mention for his photo “Balance” in 2018. The 2nd Danube Digital Circuit in Belarus also gave him a FIAP Honorable Mention for a photo named “Flying Harmony” in 2018.

He has been awarded an honorable mention at a contest organized by the Gruppo Operativo Fotografico Ascoli Piceno – GOFAP (Ascoli Piceno Photographic Operational Group) in Italy in 2020 for his black and white photo named 'Girl Flys in Prayer'.

In April 2021, Khatiri won FIB Gold Medal in the category ‘Monochrome’ from Mahfuz Ullah Memorial 5th International Photography Competition in Bangladesh, in that festival, three Iranian photographers won a medal and three honorable certificates. He has also won the FIAP Gold Medal - FIAP blue ribbon J2 - at the Vernon-Normandy Photography Exhibition in France.

Meanwhile, Elmira Forouzani received the FIAP Bronze Medal for her photo ‘Accordion boy’ and Mohammad Esteki received PSA Award Ribbon Honorable Mention for his photo named 'Cry Under Water'.

JB/5353303