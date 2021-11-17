Over 3 tons of drugs seized in Iran's Zahedan

Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made an announcement on Wednesday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the police forces of the province, the largest drug smuggling band in the southeast of the country were busted.

He went on to say that all of the 8 members of the band were arrested in Zahedan.

According to the police chief, 8 vehicles were seized in addition to the confiscation of 3.049 tons of various kinds of illicit drugs, consisting of opium, hashish and crystal.

Some four weapons and some ammunition were also seized during the operation, Taheri added.

MP/IRN84544986