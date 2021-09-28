Saudi army launches rocket attacks on Saada residential areas

Yemeni Almasirah TV reported rocket and artillery attacks by the Saudi miltiary on residential areas on the other side of the border in Yemeni, saying that Saudi troops targeted villages in Razah district in Saada province with rocket and artillery attacks.

Yemeni sources also pointed to the new cases of ceasefire violations in Al Hudaydah province by the Saudi-led coalition, west part of Yemen, the report added.

According to the report, the Saudi coalition and its affiliated mercenaries violated the ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province 187 times in the past hours which included construction of military fortifications in Hays district of Ta’izz Governorate, al-Jabaliyah and Al-Durihami and Al-Jah areas.

MA/5315732