  1. Politics
Sep 24, 2021, 12:20 PM

Saudi coalition violated Hudaida truce 231 times Thursday

Saudi coalition violated Hudaida truce 231 times Thursday

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported that the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition continues to violate the ceasefire in the Yemeni province of Al-Hudaida.

Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website quoted its sources that the violation of the 2018 ceasefire agreement in Al-Hudaida by the Saudi coalition and its mercenaries continues.

According to the report, the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire more than 200 times in the past 24 hours.

A source in the Liaison Officers Chamber in the Yemeni governorate of Al-Hodeidah said that the Saudi coalition had violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaida 231 times in a day.

Five airstrikes, 24 spy drones, 30 rocket-propelled grenades and 167 artillery shells were the violations of the ceasefire in Yemen's al-Hudaida by the Saudi coalition.

The source referred to the building up military positions in al-Jabaliyah and al-Jah as cases of ceasefire violations by the Saudi coalition in al-Hudaida.

The breach of the ceasefire agreement comes amid heavy losses by forces loyal to the Saudi-backed ousted Presiden Hadi's government against the Yemeni army and Houthi Ansarullah forces in Al-Bayda and Marib provinces recently. 

KI/5312052

News Code 179006
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179006/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News