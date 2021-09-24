Saudi coalition violated Hudaida truce 231 times Thursday

Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website quoted its sources that the violation of the 2018 ceasefire agreement in Al-Hudaida by the Saudi coalition and its mercenaries continues.

According to the report, the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire more than 200 times in the past 24 hours.

A source in the Liaison Officers Chamber in the Yemeni governorate of Al-Hodeidah said that the Saudi coalition had violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaida 231 times in a day.

Five airstrikes, 24 spy drones, 30 rocket-propelled grenades and 167 artillery shells were the violations of the ceasefire in Yemen's al-Hudaida by the Saudi coalition.

The source referred to the building up military positions in al-Jabaliyah and al-Jah as cases of ceasefire violations by the Saudi coalition in al-Hudaida.

The breach of the ceasefire agreement comes amid heavy losses by forces loyal to the Saudi-backed ousted Presiden Hadi's government against the Yemeni army and Houthi Ansarullah forces in Al-Bayda and Marib provinces recently.

KI/5312052