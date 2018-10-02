Yemen’s resistance achievements hurting Saudis

Observers of the Yemen War believe that the successes of the Yemeni army and popular committees in dealing with Saudis and allies, who are armed to the teeth, are nightmares for the Saudi and allies have made them ill at ease.

Particularly in the last few days and weeks, Saudis’ strategic locations on various fronts have been hit by the ballistic missile and the long-range resistance of Yemen.

For instance, the Yemeni army and popular committees

The Yemeni army and popular committees have recently targeted Al- Majaz region, in the city of Asir in Saudi Arabia. According to the Yemeni media, a number of the Saudi aggressors were killed and others were wounded following a ballistic missile strike. The Yemeni forces also managed to take control of Jabal Qa'ishan in an operation in Al-Jouf Province.

Around 5 days ago, Yemeni sources announced the launch of long-range ballistic missiles, Badr 1 type, to Jizan Regional Airport in Saudi Arabia, which brought heavy damages to the airport and killed or severely injured many aggressors.

The widespread Yemeni attacks are not limited to ground-based operations but includes air strikes by drones aircrafts as well.

For example, last week Yemeni Resistance Forces successfully targeted the headquarters of the Saudi- led allies in the west bank area with drones type Qassed 1 which has high power and accuracy of 90 percent.

The Yemeni forces have already hit Saudis’ strategic locations on various fronts by their own-made ballistic missiles.

The House of Saud knows well that continuation of the Yemen war is harmful to them so they are doing their utmost to safeguard their strategic locations.

Mohammad Qaderi, commander of Yemeni coastal defense forces affiliated with Ansarullah, in an interview with Al-Jazeera said that if the aggressors were to block the operation of the Al-Hudayda and Jebel Ali ports in Dubai and Jeddah respectively, the Yemeni forces will give Saudi–led coalition a taste of their medicine.

Qaderi asserted that Yemeni resistance forces reactions would be “intense” and “unpredictable “as their missiles can target the depth of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through the harbor of Al-Hudayda.

Qaderi pointed that the Yemeni naval and coastal defense forces have not really entered the war yet; a war affects the entire world. The Yemeni commander called on the international community to act and stop the aggressors in the Yemen war.

Another issue is that authorities of the Saudi regime know that they have not been able to achieve their objectives in the Yemen War, despite all assistance they have received from a number of their allies and mercenaries all over the world.

Saudi king Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered a total of 189 military officers and military personnel affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Defense a medal for their achievement in the military operation against Yemen. The king of Saudi Arabia has already been trying to boost the morale of his failed militants by giving privileges to Saudi troops involved in the Yemen War.

What seems clear is that Saudis and their allies are facing a major defeat in the Yemen war. Riyadh knows all too well that the only way to save his face in Yemen is to stop the ferocious war against innocent people of Yemen soon.

MNA/TT