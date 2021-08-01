S Arabia still violating ceasefire in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah

Saudi aggressor coalition still continues to violate the ceasefire in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah province, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and its coalition in Yemen continue to violate ceasefire in Al Hudaydah province and have not so far adhered to the ceasefire at all.

Not only Saudi Arabia is targeting Al Hudaydah province in Yemen with the widespread airstrikes, but also its spy planes are constantly flying over the province, the report added.

In addition to attacking Al Hudaydah province, Saudi Arabia still continues its attacks in other provinces and in the latest case, they have repeatedly targeted provinces of Saada and Ma'rib with the heaviest airstrikes.

It should be noted that since the establishment of ceasefire in Al Hudayda within the framework of Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with Al Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no drastic action to stop Saudi aggression on Yemen.

