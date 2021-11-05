Saudi coalition continuing ceasefire violation in Al-Hudaydah

The latest reports indicate that Saudi aggressor coalition is continuing to violate ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province comprehensively, Almasirah reported.

Accordingly, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province in Yemen 210 times in the past 24 hours.

In addition to violating ceasfire in Al-Hudaydah, Saudi-led coalition is continuing its attack in other provinces in Yemen in a way that the coalition has repeatedly targeted Yemeni provinces of Saada and Ma'rib in the heaviest air strikes.

Since the establishment of Al-Hudaydah ceasefire within the framework of Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with Al-Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

