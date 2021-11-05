  1. Politics
Nov 5, 2021, 9:00 PM

Saudi coalition continuing ceasefire violation in Al-Hudaydah

Saudi coalition continuing ceasefire violation in Al-Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Nov. 05 (MNA) – According to the latest reports, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets have violated ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province in Yemen 210 times in the past 24 hours.

The latest reports indicate that Saudi aggressor coalition is continuing to violate ceasefire in al-Hudaydah province comprehensively, Almasirah reported.

Accordingly, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province in Yemen 210 times in the past 24 hours.

In addition to violating ceasfire in Al-Hudaydah, Saudi-led coalition is continuing its attack in other provinces in Yemen in a way that the coalition has repeatedly targeted Yemeni provinces of Saada and Ma'rib in the heaviest air strikes.

Since the establishment of Al-Hudaydah ceasefire within the framework of Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with Al-Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

MA/5344294

News Code 180395
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180395/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News