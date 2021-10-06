Saudi coalition seizes 25k tons of fuel sent to Yemeni people

The Yemen state-owned Oil and Gas Corporation (YOGC) announced on Wednesday that the Saudi coalition has seized a tanker by the name of SEA HELIOS carrying fuel for the Yemeni people.

YOGC said in a statement that the Saudi coalition had seized SEA HELIOS ship carrying 25,000 tons of diesel for Yemeni people, Almasirah reported.

Despite the fact that the ship has received a permit from the United Nations, the Saudi coalition will not allow it to enter the port of Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen, the report added.

This is while the YOGC had previously stated that the Saudi coalition continues its blockade on Yemeni oil tankers.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on the country on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

Not only the military aggression did not achieve any of its alleged goals but also the aggression has resulted in the killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemeni people displacement of millions of Yemeni people and destruction of the country's vital infrastructures coupled with the spread of famine and infectious diseases in the country.

MA/KI/FNA14000714000094