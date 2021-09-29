  1. World
Sep 29, 2021, 10:30 PM

Saudi fighter jets bomb Yemen’s Ma’rib prov. 'forty times'

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Yemeni news sources said on Wed. that Saudi-US coalition fighter jets bombed Ma'rib province in Yemen more than 40 times.

Two Yemeni civilians were wounded in a shooting by Saudi forces in the al-Raqo border area in the northern Yemeni province of Saada, Almasirah reported.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni source reported new ceasefire violations by Saudi aggressor coalition and their mercenraies on Al Hudaydah Front in the past 24 hours.

The source also announced ceasefire violations by Saudi-led coalition included establishment of military fortifications in al-Jabaliyah in al-Hudaydah province and also five reconnaissance flights over the Hays, al-Jabaliyah areas, as well as other large-scale movements.

Meanwhile, Almasirah reported 40 attacks launched by Saudi-American coalition fighter jets on Harb and Al-Juba areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib province.

Fighters from Saudi-American coalition also bombed al-Abdiyah area in Ma’rib province.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
