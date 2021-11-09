3 people linked to failed assassination of Iraqi PM arrested

Iraqi security forces identified and arrested three individuals linked to the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Russia Today reported, quoting an Iraqi official.

The source did not provide further details over the identities of those arrested.

On 7 November 2021, the Iraqi Armed Forces reported that Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt that morning.

An explosive-laden drone attacked his Baghdad residence. Several members of his security personnel were injured. It is rumoured that this assassination attempt was connected to the Baghdad clashes which occurred 2 days before.

