Nov 9, 2021, 11:30 AM

3 people linked to failed assassination of Iraqi PM arrested

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Iraqi security forces had arrested three individuals linked to the failed assassination of the Iraqi Prime Minister, an Arabic source reported.

Iraqi security forces identified and arrested three individuals linked to the attempted assassination of  Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Russia Today reported, quoting an Iraqi official.

The source did not provide further details over the identities of those arrested.

On 7 November 2021, the Iraqi Armed Forces reported that Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt that morning.

An explosive-laden drone attacked his Baghdad residence. Several members of his security personnel were injured. It is rumoured that this assassination attempt was connected to the Baghdad clashes which occurred 2 days before.

