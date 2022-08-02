Fire reported in Baghdad Green Zone

The security source reported that the Iraqi firefighter in the Baghdad Green Zone extinguished the fire before it spread to other buildings.

Iraqi local sources also reported that the incident left no casualties.

The developments in Iraq in recent days are so sensitive following supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr broke into the parliament building after months of political deadlock.

In recent days, the efforts to form a new government have not been successful and there seems no clear prospect for solving the political crisis in the country.

RHM/5554343