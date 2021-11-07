US seeks to join Iraqi investigation on attack on PM

Iraq’s military said on Sunday that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt after a drone laden with explosives targeted his residence in the capital, Baghdad.

While the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement that the US embassy’s C-RAM defense system was not activated during an assassination attempt suspiciously, the US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said Washington strongly condemned the attack and was ready to help Iraq with the investigation.

"We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed," Price said in a statement, TASS reported.

"This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state", said the statement.

"We are in close touch with the Iraqi security forces <…> and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack," it added.

Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani also said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday the attempted assassination against al-Kadhimi was new sedition that has roots in foreign think tanks, which have brought nothing but insecurity, division & instability to oppressed Iraqi people through creating and supporting terrorist groups & occupation of the country for years.

RHM/PR