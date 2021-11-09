  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 9, 2021, 1:00 PM

Zionist forces detain seven Palestinians in West Bank

Zionist forces detain seven Palestinians in West Bank

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – In continuation of their hostile moves against Palestinians in various parts of the occupied lands and territories, Zionist military forces arrested seven Palestinians in the West Bank.

The series of Zionist hostile actions against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied territories are still going on. In this regard, the Zionist military forces attacked Palestinians in the West Bank, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out between the Zionist regime’s military forces and Palestinian citizens following this brutal attack on Palestinians in the West Bank. Accordingly, Zionist military forces detained seven Palestinians.

This is while the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s atrocities in the occupied lands and territories and also in the West Bank.

The Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups said in a statement that it is monitoring the ongoing events in occupied lands and also efforts of Israeli officials to impose new conditions on the Palestinians.

The Zionist regime is responsible for the consequences of its crimes committed against Palestinians in occupied territories and the West Bank. Instead of paying a heavy price for their previous crimes, Zionist regime military forces are still committing new crimes against Palestinians, the statement is read.

MA/5347235

News Code 180532
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180532/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News