Iran Army war game wraps up by achieving all goals

The drill, codenamed ‘Zolfaghar 1400’, came to an end early on Tuesday after the military exercises achieved all their purposes.

As held in the presence of Iranian Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and some of the senior commanders of Iran’s Army Force, as well as observers from Khatam al-Anbiya Defense Base, a variety of surface and subsurface submarine units of the Navy including destroyers, missile launchers, and submarines of ‘Tariq and Ghadir’ marched and showcased their strength and power to the world.

In this ceremony, the fighter jet and aircraft of Iran’s Army Air Force accompanied the surface and subsurface units.

According to the spokesperson of the exercise Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, the exercise was held with the implementation of various military plans in the area of more than one million square meters.

Stating that all predetermined plans and goals have been achieved, he said that showing the capacities and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an effective component in ensuring the security of the region were among the achievements of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ military drills.

The Iranian Army has started large-scale military exercises in an area stretching from the eastern sector of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, with the participation of airborne units, special forces, and rapid reaction brigades.

Monitoring of the country's airspace and the general training area in the southern part of the country by the Air Defense Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as combating hostile targets were among the targets of the ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ joint exercise.

ZZ/5347346