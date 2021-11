TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Iran Army military drill, codenamed ‘Zolfaghar 1400’, came to an end early on Tuesday after the military exercises achieved all their purposes.

The Iranian Army has started large-scale military exercises in an area stretching from the eastern sector of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, with the participation of airborne units, special forces, and rapid reaction brigades.