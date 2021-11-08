Iran Army launches large-scale joint drills in Sea of Oman

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – The joint military exercise of Iran's Army, dubbed as ‘Zolfaghar 1400’ kicked off on Sunday morning in the Makran region, southeast of the country.

The Iranian Army has started large-scale military exercises in an area stretching from the eastern sector of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, with the participation of airborne units, special forces, and rapid reaction brigades.