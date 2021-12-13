Iran Army Air Defense monitoring airspace incessantly: Cmdr.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Monday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Sepehri Rad said that safety and security of all Iranian airspace is monitored continuously and any negligence of army's air defense system will not be justified at all.

Benefited from the most experienced, competent, motivated and dynamic manpower, Iran’s Army Air Defense are monitoring and protecting sky of the country incessantly.

The security and safety of all flights passing from Iranian sky is seriously monitored, he said adding that any negligence and mistake in Army Air Defense system will not be justified at all.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the brigadier general pointed to the indigenized and latest achievements of Iran’s Army Air Defense and stated that some of these achievements have been unveiled in different war games of the Air Defense successfully.

Enemies do not dare to violate Iranian airspace, otherwise, they will face crushing response of Iran’s Army Air Defense, Brigadier General Sepehri Rad added.

