Afghan journalist killed in Nangarhar shooting

An Afghan writer and journalist has reportedly been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad. The incident took place Saturday night in the fifth district of Jalalabad city.

The Committee to Protect Afghan Journalists reported that gunmen opened fire on the car of Seyed Marouf Sadat, an Afghan writer and journalist, and two other Taliban members.

The Committee said two Taliban members were also killed in the incident. Sadat's son and another civilian were also injured in the shooting.

It has called on the Taliban to follow up the incident seriously.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for this incident.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, ISIL has also launched attacks in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

