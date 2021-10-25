  1. World
Bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar injures two people

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – A roadside bomb blast in the Afghan city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province wounded two people on Monday.

Nangarhar local government officials confirmed that an explosion has taken place in Qasem Abad District in the eighth district of Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province, OFOGH News reported.

Hospital officials in Nangarhar province also said that a Taliban member and a civilian were injured in the bomb blast and have been taken to hospital.

According to the security sources in the province, today's explosion was caused as a result of a roadside bomb targeting a vehicle carrying Taliban members.

No immediate reports of injuries or severe damage have yet been released.

