Riyadh claims it intercepted, downed Yemeni army drone

Saudi sources claimed that Saudi Arabia's Air Defense Forces have intercepted and downed a Yemeni drone that has intended to target Khamis Mushait in the south of the country.

Yemeni sources have not yet issued a statement confirming or denying the operation.

This is not the first time that the Saudi coalition has claimed to have intercepted and downed Yemeni forces drones.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on April 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansour Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of the Saudi coalition and was only accompanied by the killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of million people, destruction of Yemen’s vital infrastructure and spread of famine and infectious diseases.

The Yemeni army has always emphasized that it will continue its attacks against military targets deep in Saudi Arabia as long as the aggression and siege of Yemen continues.

