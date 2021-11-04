UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest terms" the horrendous terrorist attack against the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on November 2, which was claimed by ISIL terrorist group.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured, CGTN reported.

"Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," the Security Council underscored.



At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 were wounded in Tuesday's attack, including a senior Taliban military commander, according to earlier reports.

