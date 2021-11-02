Iran FM spokesman condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned earlier today's terrorist attack on the 400-bed hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Khatibzadeh condemned any terrorist act that targets ordinary civilian people and offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the terrorist act and wished the Almighty God a speedy recovery for the wounded.

According to the latest figures, the number of the killed in the Kabul hospital blast has risen to 25 while dozens more have been injured.

KI