Senior Taliban cmdr. killed in ISIL terrorist attack in Kabul

ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for an attack on a military hospital in Kabul that killed several people including a senior Taliban commander on Tuesday.

5 ISIL terrorists carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks on the hospital site, said the statement released by the terrorists, France 24 reported.

The attack got underway when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance of the hospital site.

Gunmen then broke into the hospital grounds, firing their weapons there, the Taliban said.

A Taliban security official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said at least 25 people had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the attack. ISIL did not release an official casualty figure.

The group did confirm that a senior Taliban commander, Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, head of the Kabul military corps and one of the first senior Taliban commanders to enter the abandoned presidential palace after the city fell on August 15, was killed in the attack.

The attack on the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital, the country’s biggest military hospital, was a complex operation involving suicide bombers and gunmen.

