UN condemns terrorist attack on army hospital in Kabul

UNAMA on Wed. announced that the United Nations condemned the brutal terrorist attack on a hospital in Kabul.

The launch of the terrorist attack on the medical personnel and civilians who are providing medical services is a flagrant violation of human rights and international humanitarian laws.

While expressing his sympathy with the families of victims of this terrorist attack, Farhan Haq Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General said that medical equipment and infrastructures are not military targets, so that all civilians must be protected.

Afghan media sources announced that the terrorist attack on 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital, the country’s biggest military hospital, claimed lives of 15 people and injured 34 others.

According to the reports, a terrorist attack took place at about 12:00 in front of Army Hospital in Kabul on Tuesday which was followed by another blast at the entrance gate of the hospital.

Taliban Group declared that the task force was immediately dispatched to the scene of the accident for confronting the assailants.

ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack on 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul.

Earlier, ISIL had also claimed responsibility for attacks on Shia mosques in Kunduz and Kandahar which left hundreds of people killed and wounded.

