Armenia to continue bilateral coop. with Iran: Sarkissian

The expansion of bilateral relations in various fields for the benefit of people of the two countries is commendable, Armenian president emphasized.

“I am convinced that due to your experience and skillful management, our neighbor, friendly Islamic Republic of Iran, will make significant progress in ensuring economic progress and prosperity,” the President said.

“I am pleased to note that Armenia and Iran are consistently pursuing the development of multi-layered interstate relations. Our countries are bound by close friendship, which is based on common historical and civilizational values,”

“It is commendable that bilateral relations are expanding in various fields for the benefit of our peoples,” he continued.

He noted that Armenian-Iranian neighborly relations are still distinguished by special warmth, mutual trust and respect typical of the two peoples.

“Armenia attaches importance to bilateral, multilateral cooperation with Iran, which is a key condition for the prosperity of our states and ensuring security and stability in the region,” the President noted.

“I am hopeful that in the near future we will have the opportunity to meet and discuss various issues related to regional, international and bilateral cooperation, which will undoubtedly contribute to the positive dynamics of the development of relations,” President Sarkissian added.

MA/PR