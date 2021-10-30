Terrible explosion heard in Aden Intl. Airport

A terrible explosion was heard around Aden International Airport in southern Yemen, according to Al Jazeera citing local sources.

The sources told Al Jazeera that a number of people were killed and injured in the explosion which took place outside the exit gate of Aden International Airport.

No further details have so far been released about the cause of the blast.

The UNews Telegram channel has said that at least 12 people were killed so far while dozens were injured in the bombing.

