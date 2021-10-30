  1. World
Terrible explosion heard in Aden Intl. Airport

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported that a terrible explosion was heard at Aden International Airport in southern Yemen on Sat. that claimed lives of a big number of people.

A terrible explosion was heard around Aden International Airport in southern Yemen, according to Al Jazeera citing local sources. 

The sources told Al Jazeera that a number of people were killed and injured in the explosion which took place outside the exit gate of Aden International Airport.

No further details have so far been released about the cause of the blast.

The UNews Telegram channel has said that at least 12 people were killed so far while dozens were injured in the bombing.

