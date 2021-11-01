Yemeni forces liberate areas adjacent to Marib city

The Yemeni forces liberated Al-Yaara, Al-Sawad, & Al-Hajira, striking deals with the tribesmen to evacuate the military camps in Marib city, Lebanese AlManar reported on Monday.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

KI/Manar