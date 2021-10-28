Joint ministerial statement of Tehran meeting on Afghanistan

In a joint statement of the Tehran meeting on Afghanistan, the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries plus Russia expressed concern over political, economic, social and humanitarian situations in the country.

The Foreign Ministers of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, People’s Republic of China, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Republic of Uzbekistan + the Russian Federation, held a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran terms claims of US Special Rapporteur biased, worthless

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Wed. evaluated UN Special Rapporteur’s report on situation of human rights in Iran as selective and politically motivated and strongly condemned baseless allegations raised in the report.

In response to the controversial report of UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh assessed the report submitted to the 76th session of UN General Assembly as selective and politically motivated and strongly condemned and rejected the worthless allegations raised in the report.

Iran's Deputy FM:

Nuclear talks for reviving JCPOA to be resumed by end of Nov.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said that it was agreed to restart nuclear talks for reviving JCPOA by the end of November.

In a tweet on Wed., Ali Bagheri Kani Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs wrote, “I had a serious and constructive talk with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Brussels about the essential elements of successful negotiations.”

Raeisi felicitates Austria on National Day

In a message to President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the National Day of the Federal Republic of Austria.

In this message, the President expressed hope that the existence of various capacities of cooperation would pave the way for the expansion and deepening of relations in bilateral, regional and international fields, and that the relations and cooperation between the two countries would increase.

Taliban have undeniable role in providing security: Iran FM

Addressing the second meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the Taliban have an undeniable role to play in providing security and fighting terrorism.

The second meeting of foreign ministers of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia started with the presence of Iran, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan foreign ministers, as well as the Chinese and Russian envoys at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In Brussels:

Iran, Belgium discuss bilateral issues, JCPOA

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs met and held talks with the Director for European Affairs of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brussels on the JCPOA, bilateral issues and Afghanistan.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met with the Director for European Affairs of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodora Gentzis on Wednesday.

Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov

Russia’s Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations said that Vienna talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, will be resumed in late November.

In a tweet on Wed., Russia’s Envoy to IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “BREAKING NEWS! The #ViennaTalks on restoration of the #JCPOA will resume by end of November.”

Iran FM:

Peace in Afghanistan to only obtain from inclusive govt.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that peace in Afghanistan will only emanate from the inclusive government in the country and respect to the will of Afghan people.

In a tweet on Wed., Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Iran is honored to have hosted a very constructive meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors.”

3 Iranian films to go on screen at Asian Film Fest Barcelona

Three Iranian films 'Mordeh Khor', 'Reverse Path', and 'Shahre Qesseh Cinema' will go on screen at Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021.

Mordeh Khor directed by Sadegh Sadegh Daghighi, Reverse Path directed by Abolfazl Jalili, and Shahre Qesseh Cinema directed by Keyvan Alimohammadi and Aliakbar Heydari will take part in the Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2021.

Cmdr.:

Iran's air defense to respond any threat decisively

Referring to the achievements and capabilities of the country in the field of air defense, General Ghader Rahimzadeh said that Iran's air defense definitely will respond to any kind of threat decisively.

In an interview with Mehr News agency, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh pointed to the tenth air defense military drill entitled 'Modafean-e Aseman-e Velayat' and the role of air defense network in this maneuver said, "Air defense network has had a prominent role in all the tried maneuver."

Raeisi holds talks with Tajik, Uzbek, Turkmen, Pakistani FMs

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi met and held talks with Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan on Tuesday night in Tehran.

Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan who have traveled to Tehran to participate in the second meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors, met with Iranian President on Tuesday.

