Khatibzadeh:

Iran calls for coop. rather than competition among neighbors

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that the message of Tehran meeting is cooperation and convergence rather than competition among neighbors.

Iran will host a meeting of foreign ministers of neighboring countries of Afghanistan tomorrow. Lasting peace and stability depends on the realization of will of the people, Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account.

Iran, Belarus FMs discuss Iranian nationals at border

In a telephone conversation with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Maki, the Iranian FM discussed the situation of Iranian nationals who are in trouble on the border between ​​Belarus and Lithuania.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Belarus counterpart Vladimir Maki on Tuesday afternoon.

Expressing serious concern over the situation of those Iranian nationals, Amir-Abdolhian called for the humanitarian cooperation of the Belarusian consular and border authorities to find and provide medical assistance to these individuals and facilitate the Iranian embassy's access to them to return them to Iran.

Iran, Pakistan FMs stress regional coop. for Afghan peace

The Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian and Pakistani counterpart stressed the need for regional cooperation to help peace in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday afternoon in Tehran. The meeting was followed by a joint press conference during which both sides stressed the need for regional cooperation to help peace in Afghanistan.

Salami:

IRGC made significant progress in electronic warfare

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the significant progress of the IRGC in the fields of cyber and electronic warfare.

Stating that the growth of IRGC's defense power can be seen in all areas, Major General Hossein Salami said that the IRGC Air Force is advancing in a balanced and accelerated manner in the areas of missiles, air defense, drones, space, as well as electronic warfare.

Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran, Turkmenistan to sign comprehensive document of coop.

Iranian Foreign Minister announced the agreement of Iran and Turkmenistan to sign a comprehensive document of cooperation and increase the volume of trade between the two countries as much as possible.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his joint press conference with the Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on Tuesday.

Stating that so far more than one hundred official documents have been signed between Iran and Turkmenistan in various fields, Amir-Abdollahian announced the agreement of the two countries to sign a comprehensive document of cooperation and increase the volume of trade between the two countries as much as possible.

Human rights become political tool: Gharibabadi

Iran's Deputy Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary-General of Human Rights Office said that human rights have become a political tool to exert pressure on independent countries like Iran.

In his reaction to the recent report of Special Rapporteur to the United Nations on the situation of human rights in Iran, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Secretary-General of Human Rights Office said that as the world suffers from injustices resulting from behavior and policies of Western countries and the United States, presenting a report on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which itself was a victim of human rights violation as a result of the actions of such countries, is a completely political and deflective move.

Russian FM to address meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a video address to the participants in the ministerial meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries due to be held in Teheran on October 27.

Russia will be represented by Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan, Maxim Suslov, spokesman for the Russian embassy in Teheran told on Monday, TASS News Agency reported.

Iran deputy FM arrives in Brussels for JCPOA talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs arrived in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Tuesday to hold talks for JCPOA talks on Wednesday.

Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in a series of tweets on his Twitter account yesterday that he "Will meet JC Coordinator in Brussels on Wednesday to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations."

Bagheri Kani added, "Iran is determined to engage in negotiations that would remove unlawful and cruel sanctions in a full & effective manner, secure normalization of trade & economic relations w/ Iran, and provide credible guarantee for no further reneging."

Iranian, Tajik FMs hold meeting in Tehran Tue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin held a meeting at the Foreign Ministry compound in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual concerns.

Visiting Tajik foreign minister, who is in Tehran to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors, is scheduled to hold talks with other high-ranking political officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Tehran visit.

UK foreign secretary threatens Iran with more sanctions

The UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has threatened Tehran with more sanctions if Tehran fails to resume the nuclear talks ‘meaningfully’.

According to UK media on Tuesday, Truss warned Iran to ‘meaningfully’ engage in nuclear deal talks or face action.

She threatened Tehran that “all options are on the table” if it fails to “meaningfully” engage in talks over its nuclear program.

The foreign secretary raised the prospect of further sanctions.

Iran's Vafaei defeats famous snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan

Iranian national snooker player Hossein Vafaei has destroyed one of the greatest snooker players Ronnie O'Sullivan in the first round of German Masters qualifying in Cannock in only 54 minutes.

According to "Eurosport", Hossein Vafaei compiled breaks of 52, 50, 81, 64 and a magical 141 as the world number 60 stunned six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 in the first round of German Masters qualifying in Cannock in only 54 minutes. The last 32 qualify for the final stages of the German Masters, with the Tempodrom in Berlin staging the tournament between 26-30 January 2022.

Over 82 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry said that more than 82 million jabs of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected across the country.

The figures released by the Health Ministry of Iran indicate that 82,473,271 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country as of Monday.

Iranian midwife wins silver medal at ISIF 2021

An Iranian midwife won a silver medal at the International Invention Competition in Turkey (ISIF 2021) for inventing a reticular speculum.

Homa Madah, a midwifery graduate of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences, won a silver medal at the International Invention Competition in Turkey (ISIF 2021) for inventing a reticular speculum.

Iran produces 12.9mn tons of crude steel in H1

Major domestic companies in mining and mineral sector of the country produced 12,888,200 tons of crude steel in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year in 1400 (from Mar. 21 to Sep. 22).

Statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicate that large companies in the mining and mineral industries sector managed to produce more than 12,822,600 tons of steel production from March 21 to September 22 in the current year.

Turkmenistan eying to enhance ties with Iran in all fields

Iranian Ambassador to Republic of Turkmenistan said that a 23-member delegation from Iran’s northern neighbor, Turkmenistan, have traveled to Iran with the aim of developing and expanding cooperation in all fields.

Gholam-Abbas Arbab Khales broke the news on Tuesday in an interview with IRNA and said that Rashid Meredov Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan will chair the high-level Turkmenistan delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

