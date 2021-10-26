Iranian diplomat:

Iran, EU to hold meeting in Brussels on result-oriented talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani has said that he and the JCPOA Commission coordinator (Enrique Mora) will meet in Brussels on Wednesday to continue talks on result-oriented negotiations.

Ali Bagheri Kani wrote in a series of tweets on his Twitter account that he "Will meet JC Coordinator in Brussels on Wednesday to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations."

Bagheri Kani added, "Iran is determined to engage in negotiations that would remove unlawful and cruel sanctions in a full & effective manner, secure normalization of trade & economic relations w/ Iran, and provide credible guarantee for no further reneging."

Iran, Pakistan to increase cooperation on military training

The deputy commander of the Iranian Army for Training Affairs Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh met with Director of Naval Training Department of Pakistani Army Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt in Tehran on Monday.

The deputy commander of the Iranian Army for Training Affairs Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh said in a meeting with the Director of Naval Training Department of Pakistani Army Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt that "We seek to develop diplomatic relations and friendship with Pakistan through military training cooperation."

Iraq cancels visa requirements for Iranian travelers

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi has said that Iranian citizens can now travel to Iraq without a visa by air.

Masjedi congratulated the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a post on his Twitter account and said, "I would like to inform my dear fellow Iranians that from today, they can travel to Iraq by plane without a visa and just with a valid passport while observing health operating standards."

Efforts to revive JCPOA in "critical phase": US diplomat

The top US envoy on Iran said on Monday that “We’re in a critical phase of the efforts to see whether we can revive the JCPOA.”

Speaking to reporters in a speech after his trip to Europe and West Asian region on Monday, the top US envoy on Iran Robert Malley said on Monday efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal were now in a ‘critical phase’.

According to Reuters, Malley claimed Washington was increasingly worried Tehran would keep delaying a return to talks.

Iran trounce Nepal at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification

Iran's U23 football team thrashed the team of Nepal 4-0 at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.

The 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification is underway in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from Oct. 25 to 31.

The Iranian U23 football team is in Group B against the hosts Tajikistan, and Nepal, Lebanon.

Raeisi receives new ambassadors' credentials (+Details)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi received the credentials of the new ambassadors of six countries to Tehran on Monday morning.

The new ambassadors of Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Belgium, Finland, Cyprus and the Azerbaijan Republic held separate meetings with President Raeisi on Monday and officially started their mission by submitting their credentials to the Iranian president.

INIC:

41 countries seeking to import Iran's nano-tech products

According to Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), 41 countries seek to import Iran's nano products, and Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan, respectively, are the main destinations of Iran's nanotechnology products.

41 countries seek to import nanotechnology products from Iranian knowledge-based companies, Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC) announced.

The largest amount of Iranian nano products are exported to Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan, respectively, with a value of about $ 5 million per country, INIC said in a report.

Russia to take part in Tehran summit on Afghanistan

Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan confirmed Moscow's participation in the Tehran summit on Afghanistan.

Zamir Kabulov, the Permanent Representative of the Russian President for Afghanistan Affairs, confirmed Moscow's participation in the second round of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Tehran in an interview on Monday.

Kabulov told Sputnik without mentioning either attending the event by going to Tehran or taking part in it virtually that Russians would take part.

Gen. Bagheri:

Iran has grown stronger despite pressures since revolution

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri has said that despite all the pressures of the enemy, the Islamic Republic has become stronger since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Major General Bagheri made the remarks on a visit to Supreme National Defense University in Tehran on Monday.

"Over the past four decades, utmost efforts have been made to implement the rules of Islam and religious laws," according to the senior Iranian general.

106% rise in operating income of Shiraz Petchem Plant

Shiraz Petrochemical Company announced its operating income in the first half of the current calendar year of 1400 (which began on March 21) to be 53,000 billion rials, up 106% year-on-year.

Shiraz Petrochemical Company announced the unaudited financial statements of the first 6 months of the year, according to the news service of the Iranian Oil Ministry Shana.

Winners of 38th Tehran Intl Short Film Festival announced

The winners of the International Cinema and the Iranian Cinema competitions of the 38th Tehran International Short Film Festival were announced.

The closing ceremony of the 38th Tehran International Short Film Festival was held in Iran Mall Complex.

Winners of International Cinema Completion are as follows:

-Best Experimental Film Award was received by Jean-François Comminges for "Identification" from France

-Best Animation Award was received by Ma Weijia for "Step Into the River", a joint production of China and France

Iran records lowest Covid-19 death toll in few months Mon.

The Iranian Health Ministry said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic took the lives of 140 Iranians and infected 7,516 more people in the past 24 hours since Sunday.

Both hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to decline in Iran as the rate of full vaccination goes up.

The Iranian Health Ministry said in a statement Monday that the coronavirus pandemic took the lives of 140 Iranians, a sharp decline compared to August when the daily death was standing above 600.

Navid shams to represent Iran in W Junior Table Tennis C'ship

Navid Shams, who has sealed the berth to participate in these competitions based on the world rankings, is going to represent Iran in the 2021 World Junior Table Tennis Championships

Due to covid-19 restrictions, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has set the world ranking as a criterion for determining the participants in the new World Championships.

Accordingly, Navid Shams, the best Iranian player in the world's junior ranking, has secured the berth to participate in the world championships.

These competitions will be hosted by Portugal from December 2-8.

Tehran-Riyadh talks to affect Beirut positively: Lebanese FM

Stating that Lebanon has good relations with Iran and will continue to improve its relations, the Lebanese Foreign Minister said that Tehran-Riyadh talks will leave a positive impact on Beirut.

Speaking in a speech on Monday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said that his country has established a strong relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that Lebanon is trying to improve and strengthen its ties with Iran in all areas.

MA/