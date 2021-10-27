  1. Politics
Oct 28, 2021, 12:42 AM

Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov

Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Russia’s Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations said that Vienna talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, will be resumed in late November.

In a tweet on Wed., Russia’s Envoy to IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “BREAKING NEWS! The #ViennaTalks on restoration of the #JCPOA will resume by end of November.”

Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Wed., Ali Bagheri Kani Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs wrote, “I had a serious and constructive talk with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Brussels about the essential elements of successful negotiations.”

“We have agreed to restart nuclear talks in Vienna by the end of November,” he said, adding that the exact date will be announced next week.

MA/5337705

News Code 180117
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180117/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News