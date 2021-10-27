Vienna talks to be resumed in late Nov.: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Wed., Russia’s Envoy to IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “BREAKING NEWS! The #ViennaTalks on restoration of the #JCPOA will resume by end of November.”

In a tweet on Wed., Ali Bagheri Kani Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs wrote, “I had a serious and constructive talk with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Brussels about the essential elements of successful negotiations.”

“We have agreed to restart nuclear talks in Vienna by the end of November,” he said, adding that the exact date will be announced next week.

