Result-oriented talks on JCPOA acceptable

Turning to his meeting with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and Coordinator of JCPOA Joint Commission Enrique Mora in Brussel on Wed. Oct. 27, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani said, “We exchanged views on the frameworks and requirements for the formation of these talks. Accordingly, it was decided that based on these frameworks, Iran and P4 + 1 could resume JCPOA talks within the next month.”

The important point that was emphasized at Tehran-Brussels meeting was that Iran is pursuing talks that require practical achievement and a practical result, Bagheri emphasized.

The main topic of these talks is lifting of oppressive and illegal sanctions that have been imposed on Iran over the past few years, particularly, those sanctions imposed on Iranian people by former US President Donald Trump, he said, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran is presently seeking to lift these sanctions imposed by the United States against Iranian nation.

