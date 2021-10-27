  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2021, 3:30 PM

In Brussels:

Iran, Belgium discuss bilateral issues, JCPOA

Iran, Belgium discuss bilateral issues, JCPOA

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs met and held talks with the Director for European Affairs of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brussels on the JCPOA, bilateral issues and Afghanistan.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met with the Director for European Affairs of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodora Gentzis on Wednesday.

Referring to Bagher's meeting with Gentzis, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a Wednesday tweet, "Open exchange of views on the nuclear agreement with Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani."

"Belgium considers that the JCPOA remains the best instrument for a mutually acceptable solution to the nuclear issue", it added.

Iran, Belgium discuss bilateral issues, JCPOA

Ali Bagheri Kani also pointed out to his meeting with Gentzis in a tweet, saying, "On a busy day of diplomatic activity in Brussels, I had an early morning meeting & working breakfast with Theodora Gentzis, Secretary-General of the FM of the Kingdom of Belgium, at Palais d’Egmont", 

"We discussed a host of bilateral issues, Afghanistan and other int’l matters", he added.

Iran, Belgium discuss bilateral issues, JCPOA

Bagheri Kani arrived in Brussels yesterday to hold talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

Today, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met with Enrique Mora in Brussels.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors at the EU building in Brussels.

RHM/FNA14000805000485

News Code 180105
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180105/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News