Iran, Belgium discuss bilateral issues, JCPOA

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met with the Director for European Affairs of the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodora Gentzis on Wednesday.

Referring to Bagher's meeting with Gentzis, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a Wednesday tweet, "Open exchange of views on the nuclear agreement with Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani."

"Belgium considers that the JCPOA remains the best instrument for a mutually acceptable solution to the nuclear issue", it added.

Ali Bagheri Kani also pointed out to his meeting with Gentzis in a tweet, saying, "On a busy day of diplomatic activity in Brussels, I had an early morning meeting & working breakfast with Theodora Gentzis, Secretary-General of the FM of the Kingdom of Belgium, at Palais d’Egmont",

"We discussed a host of bilateral issues, Afghanistan and other int’l matters", he added.

Bagheri Kani arrived in Brussels yesterday to hold talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

Today, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met with Enrique Mora in Brussels.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors at the EU building in Brussels.

