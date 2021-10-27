  1. Politics
Iran's Deputy FM:

Nuclear talks for reviving JCPOA to be resumed by end of Nov.

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said that it was agreed to restart nuclear talks for reviving JCPOA by the end of November.

In a tweet on Wed., Ali Bagheri Kani Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs wrote, “I had a serious and constructive talk with Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Brussels about the essential elements of successful negotiations.”

“We have agreed to restart nuclear talks in Vienna by the end of November,” he said, adding that the exact date will be announced next week.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks after his meeting with EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora in Brussels on Wednesday.

