US Embassy Takeover move against domination system

Behrouz Kamalvandi Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition of achievements of Iran’s Nuclear Industry.

Den of Espionage seizure was a move against the domination system and this domineering system was a symbol that had to be uprooted, he said, adding, “Today, the exhibition of achievements of Iran Nuclear Industry is an example of efforts of talented revolutionary youth who took a giant stride in line with elevating the glorious name of the Islamic Iran in international arenas.”

In this exhibition, some of the important achievements of the country's nuclear industry in the fields of radiation application, nuclear agriculture, industrial and medical centrifuges, diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, medical laser, prostate surgery, nuclear fuel cycle, heavy water production, etc. were displayed.

