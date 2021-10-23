"US plots to create regional unrest have not ended"

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, the Speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for inclusive dialogue among Muslim countries.

Ghalibaf said that Mujahideen such as Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani put in practice the approach of unity among Muslims.

"American troops may have seemingly left the region, but their plans to create unrest in this region have not ended yet," the speaker of the Iranian parliament also warned.

He described the struggle against the Zionist regime as a successful model of unity while dismissing Takfirism as representing a false reading of Islam that is aimed at creating divisions in the Islamic society.

According to Ghalibaf, Iran has always taken steps towards establishing peace and stability in the countries of the region while preventing the breakout of civil wars as designed by foreign plotters.

KI/YJC telegram