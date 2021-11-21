Turkey’s Istanbul to host Al-Quds Pioneers Conference

The Turkish Association of Pioneers of Al-Quds will hold a seminar on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People with a focus on Palestine.

This seminar will be held with the participation of Islamic personalities and dignitaries entitled "From River to the Sea, Free Palestine" and is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 28 in Istanbul and will last for two days.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly declared November 29 as the "International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People," and following Palestine was elected an observer state.

