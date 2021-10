As many as 74,113,680 doses of vCOVID-19 vaccines have been injected in the country so far, the Iranian Health Ministry announced in a statement.

The Ministry also said that 48,956,693 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 25 156 987 have received the second dose.

During the last 24 hours, 1,470,158 doses of the vaccines were injected into people in the country.

RHM/5330549