3mn Covid-19 vaccines to be imported into Iran: official

Shanesaz said that the reason why the vaccines will be imported into the country through free economic zones is that there are restrictions on the way of importing those vaccines using other routes.

He said that the process of importing the 3 million doses has begun already.

Meanwhile, the FDA head added, this week, a consignment of several million Iranian-made vaccines to fight coronavirus pandemic will enter the market, and necessary injection permits will be issued by the Ministery of Health.

He also said that the Iranian citizens who have been injected with a foreign-made coronavirus vaccine might be injected with an Iranian-made vaccine for their second dose. He assured that the Iranian and foreign-made vaccines are made in the same way and with the same quality.

He added that the domestically produced vaccines are produced according to the latest WHO standards.

So far, 4,305,242 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine while 827,106 people have been injected with the second dose.

This is while, Jafar Sadegh Tabrizi, Director General for PHC Network Management at the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the country needs 120,000,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. He also said that a new shipment of vaccines containing a million doses will enter the country in the coming days.

