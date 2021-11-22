Covid-19 daily death toll in Iran drops below 100

As the vaccination rate in Iran against the Covid-19 increases, the daily death toll from the pandemic decreases.

It was announced on Monday that the pandemic took the lives of 97 Iranians over the past 24 hours, which shows a significant decrease in the number of killed by the virus as compared to a few months ago in summer when the daily death toll consistently stood above 600.

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement recently that the deadly fifth wave of the pandemic ended in early November, which was followed by an easing of Covid-19 related- restrictions and the removal of travel bans.

According to the latest figures released by the health ministry on Monday, over 45 million Iranians (more than 50% of the population) have been fully vaccinated, indicating a significant increase in the vaccination rate as compared to the summer when less than 5% had received both doses of vaccines.

The figures for today also showed that more than 102 mn vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

KI/IRN84551226