  1. Politics
Oct 16, 2021, 8:50 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 16

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, October 16.

Aftab:

Shia Muslims of Kandahar targeted by suicide attack

Ebtekar:

Bloody Friday in Shia mosque in Kandahar

Etemad:

At least 35  martyred, 68 wounded in Kandahar terrorist attack

Etela'at:

Health Min: 70 million doses of Covid vaccine injected in Iran

Iran:

Tehran, Islamabad confer on maritime coop.

Massacre of Shia Muslim in Afghanistan a tragedy 

Jumhoriy-e Eslami:

Iranian Deputy FM to EU's Mora : Iran ready for serious nuclear talks 

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Iranian Deputy FM receives EU's Enrique Mora in Tehran

Kayhan:

US plots to drag Lebanon to civil war

