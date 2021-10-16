Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 16

Aftab:

Shia Muslims of Kandahar targeted by suicide attack

Ebtekar:

Bloody Friday in Shia mosque in Kandahar

Etemad:

At least 35 martyred, 68 wounded in Kandahar terrorist attack

Etela'at:

Health Min: 70 million doses of Covid vaccine injected in Iran

Iran:

Tehran, Islamabad confer on maritime coop.

Massacre of Shia Muslim in Afghanistan a tragedy

Jumhoriy-e Eslami:

Iranian Deputy FM to EU's Mora : Iran ready for serious nuclear talks

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Iranian Deputy FM receives EU's Enrique Mora in Tehran

Kayhan:

US plots to drag Lebanon to civil war

RHM/