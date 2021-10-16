Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 16

Aftab:
Shia Muslims of Kandahar targeted by suicide attack
Ebtekar:
Bloody Friday in Shia mosque in Kandahar
Etemad:
At least 35 martyred, 68 wounded in Kandahar terrorist attack
Etela'at:
Health Min: 70 million doses of Covid vaccine injected in Iran
Iran:
Tehran, Islamabad confer on maritime coop.
Massacre of Shia Muslim in Afghanistan a tragedy
Jumhoriy-e Eslami:
Iranian Deputy FM to EU's Mora : Iran ready for serious nuclear talks
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Iranian Deputy FM receives EU's Enrique Mora in Tehran
Kayhan:
US plots to drag Lebanon to civil war
